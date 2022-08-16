Suspended sentences for two men who illegally stored and burned waste on Northampton site

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Two men who “blighted” a Northampton community during lockdown by illegally storing and burning waste have been handed suspended prison sentences.

Daniel Hancock, aged 32 of Gull Crescent Northampton and David Wells, aged 41 ofFretter Close, Broughton Astley, Leicestershire repeatedly ignored warnings from the Environment Agency.

The pair, who had previously pleaded guilty, were sentenced to eight months in prison, suspended for two years, and each ordered to perform 100 hours of unpaid work and pay £4,900 in costs at Northampton Crown Court following an investigation by the Environment Agency.

Two men have been sentenced after illegally storing and setting fire to waste.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The court heard how both had been storing and burning waste without environmental permits at a site on the edge of the village of Boughton.

Nearby residents reported toxic fumes and seeing flames coming from the Boughton Springs site. During the lockdown of spring and summer 2020, witnesses reported “very thick dense smoke”. Reports were also lodged about fires that were “frequent and troublesome” as well as smoke with “a very unpleasant odour”.

Neighbours explained they were unable to sit in their gardens, hang out washing or open their windows.

Environment Officers visited on several occasions. Despite these visits, the pair continued to burn material without permission and to store mixed waste illegally on the site.

The pair burned material without permission and stored mixed waste illegally on the site.

In February 2021, officers visited unannounced after further blazes were reported. On arrival they found a fire made up of green waste in plastic bags, laminated wood, furniture, cans, and other general waste.

Officers at the scene described the smoke from the fire as black, with a “toxic” smell.

Piles of items including toilets, scrap metal, spent printer cartridges, sacks of domestic waste, carpets, toys and clothes were found at the site. Much of the waste was stored on bare ground, risking contamination to soil and water, creating an odour problem and attracting flies and vermin.

Four months later in July, the pair were still storing illegal mixed waste in defiance of officers’ advice.

Green waste in plastic bags, laminated wood, furniture, cans, and other general waste was found.

Environment Agency prosecutor, Sarah Dunne, said Officers had made every effort to work with the men to help them comply with the law.

She said their activities had “harmed the environment, impacted upon lawful competitors and undermined the Environment Agency’s attempts to regulate and protect the environment”.

Sentencing Wells and Hancock, Her Honour Judge Lucking QC said the pair’s “lucrative” business had had “an impact on other people’s mental health and well-being”.

She said that if the pair were back before the court for further environmental offences, they risked immediate custody.

She added they had demonstrated a “resistant attitude” to the Environment Agency and a “flagrant disregard” for the law.

Paul Salter, environmental crime officer at the Environment Agency, said: “David Wells and Daniel Hancock’s convictions show how seriously we take the issue of waste crime.

“This burning of waste blighted the community throughout lockdown, causing residents misery. The men were advised on many occasions as to how to store and safely manage their waste but refused to comply.

“The burning of waste must be done in a sustainable and properly managed way that mitigates any impact on the local community. This was not done in this case.”