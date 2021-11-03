Suspended sentence for Northamptonshire man who assaulted estranged wife TWICE

A Northamptonshire man has been handed a suspended sentence after assaulting his estranged wife twice and attempting to escape police by jumping out of a bathroom window.

Adam John Colyer, appeared at Northampton Crown Court on Tuesday (November 2) having previously pleaded guilty to two counts of assault and wilfully obstructing a constable in the execution of his duty.

The court heard the 35-year-old, of Stewart Drive, Silverstone, assaulted his former wife for the first time on December 12, last year when they were going through divorce proceedings.

The defendant grabbed the victim by her neck and tried to hit her head against a cooker before throwing her over the sofa.

The wife got caught between the sofa and the television and, as a result, was left badly bruised by the attack. This matter was not reported to police at the time, the court was told.

Just eight months later - on August 11, 2021 - Colyer paid a visit to his former partner’s house at around 6am. The court heard from the prosecution that it was clear the defendant had been drinking.

Colyer and his ex-wife walked into the bedroom where he expressed concerns about her moving away. The conversation escalated into a row and he began to throw things around.

When his former partner threatened to call the police, Colyer threw the mattress to the floor and pinned her down, asking her: “Do you want me to show you the man you are making me out to be?” before stamping on her hand as she tried to crawl away, the prosecution said.

The prosecution said Colyer initially refused to leave the house and laughed, saying that he should have ‘throttled’ her.

This second attack left the victim with grazes on her lower back along with bruising and swelling on her hand and finger.

Police arrested Colyer three days later on August 14. The defendant told officers that he needed to go to the bathroom, however, he jumped out of a first-floor window and was chased by police.

Officers quickly located him hiding in some bushes and prosecutor Esther Harrison told the court how this attempted escape ‘backfired’ on Colyer because he had broken his ankle in the process.

She added the victim had sent an email to the defendant and the court on the morning of the hearing. Detailing the email, the prosecutor described how the victim was encouraging him to plead guilty ‘for the family’s sake’.

“The victim does not want the defendant to go to prison. She wishes him to get help with his mental health issues,” the prosecutor said.

She said the victim’s injuries were ‘not the most serious’ but, following the attacks from her former husband, she had to change her locks, she suffered from panic attacks and had to take sleeping pills so concluded it had a ‘significant effect on her mental health’.

David Wolchover, defending, said: “The defendant has now ceased to use cocaine absolutely. He spent 18 days in prison where he was held on his own, where he had plenty of time to ruminate on his behaviour.

“I think it is important for me to tell you this: when I read the victim’s statement to the defendant and his father that was sent this morning, it was noticeable that they were moved very significantly to tears, as I imagined they would be.

“The defendant is beyond words for the encouraging things she said in her statement and he is beyond measure ashamed of everything he has done.”

His Honour Judge Rupert Mayo, referring to the victim’s email, said: “She takes some of the blame for the breakdown in your relationship but feels that it was also your fault.

He added: “The sentence I pass will be suspended. It is good to read that you have sorted out your addiction and you have got your life under control.”

Judge Mayo gave Colyer a 25-week sentence for one count of assault, followed by 30 weeks for a second count of assault to run concurrently, suspended for 12 months. Ten rehabilitation activity requirement days will need to be completed by the defendant in that time.

Colyer was handed a further concurrent sentence of four weeks for wilfully obstructing a constable in the execution of his duty, suspended for 12 months.

Talking about the second count of assault, Judge Mayo said: “It would have been 10 months but, taking into account your guilty plea, I have reduced that by one quarter to 30 weeks.”