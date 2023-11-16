Suspended sentence for London dealer found with Class A drugs in Northampton
A London drug dealer has been handed a suspended sentence after he was found with Class A drugs in Northampton.
Mohamed Mahamud, of Hornsey Street, Islington, London, appeared at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on November 2 where he pleaded guilty to two counts of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs, possession of an offensive weapon, and possession of criminal property.
The 22-year-old was stopped by police officers in Talbot Road, Northampton on May 22 this year, following intelligence that he was involved in drug dealing.
Following a search of the gold-coloured Kia Sportage, officers found a hammer, and a cigarette packet containing individual wraps of Class A drugs, as well as two mobile phones and a large quantity of cash.
Neighbourhood Policing Inspector Rod Williams said: “Op Revive was created to tackle Class A drug dealing and that means targeting the dealers and doing whatever we can to disrupt their ability to supply.
“I am pleased that Mahamud has been convicted for his crimes and I hope it is a lesson to him that we are always watching and waiting for an opportunity to bring drug dealers before the courts.
“We will continue working hard in Northampton to tackle this issue and do everything we can to bring those who blight our communities with Class A drug dealing to justice.”
Mahamud was sentenced to 18 months in prison, suspended for 24 months. He will also have to complete 150 hours of unpaid work and pay costs totalling £1,037.