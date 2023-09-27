Suspended sentence for 26-year-old found with 50 wraps of 'Class A drugs' in Northampton

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An Essex man has been given a suspended sentence after pleading guilty to four drug-related offences committed in Northampton.

Sampson Aktotuah, aged 26, appeared at Northampton Crown Court on September 19 after pleading guilty to possession with intent to supply Class A – heroin, possession with intent to supply Class A – crack cocaine, possession of a Class B drug – cannabis, and possession of criminal property.

The charges relate to June 24, 2021, when the 26-year-old was pulled over by Northamptonshire Police while driving in Tanner Street.

Northampton Crown Court

A search of the silver Mercedes B200 uncovered around 50 wraps of white and brown substances believed to be Class A drugs hidden behind the speaker in the driver’s door. Two ‘burner’ phones were also found along with £230 cash, alongside a small amount of cannabis.

When Aktotuah pleaded guilty he citied in mitigation that he was being exploited by others to sell drugs.

Aktotuah, of Jubilee Road, West Thurrock, Essex, was sentenced to a total of 16 months’ imprisonment, suspended for 24 months.

Speaking afterwards, investigating officer DC Hannah Ackford, of CID West, said: “Sampson Aktotuah made a wise choice to admit his guilt before the court, and now faces immediate recall to prison if he reoffends during his sentence period.

“Our message to those who would seek to bring illegal drugs into Northamptonshire or to sell them here is that we are here waiting to disrupt you, take your drugs and cash, and bring you before the courts.”