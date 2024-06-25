Suspected XL Bully seized in Desborough after attacking another dog
A suspected XL Bully has been seized by police after attacking another dog in Desborough.
Northamptonshire Police say the attack happened at around 2.50pm Saturday (June 22) on Thistle Drive and led to the dog being seized by officers.
An investigation is currently ongoing.
A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “This incident happened involved a dog, believed to be an XL Bully, attacking another dog in Thistle Drive, Desborough.
“The dog was seized and an investigation into the incident is ongoing.”