Suspected thieves reportedly tamper with cash machine in Northampton - residents urged to contact police

Suspected thieves have been reportedly tampering with a frequently-used Post Office cash machine in Northampton.

The cash machine is located outside the Delapre Post Office, in Towcester Road. Far Cotton and Delapre residents have taken to social media to voice their concerns about two men who have been accused of tampering with the machine.

One resident said the men are standing on the other side of the road waiting for unsuspecting victims to get caught in the trap. The men then swoop in and collect the cash.

The Post Office cash machine in Towcester Road

Councillor Julie Davenport, who represents the Far Cotton and Delapre ward, said: "It has been posted a few times on the Far Cotton community group warning people. People are very wary.

"I'm obviously not happy because it's not like this is an affluent area. People taking out money need every penny. For people to do this is so questionable."

The Chron asked Northamptonshire Police if anything has been reported to them in the last two weeks, to which they replied no.

In response, councillor Davenport urged people to start reporting anything suspicious to police in order to build a case.

She said: "Report it online. That information is fed in and if there are continuing problems in that area then more resources are allocated.

"I sympathise they don't want to keep reporting it but it will mean they will get more help in this area if they do."

The Post Office's owner did confirm that engineers had been out to fix the machine on Thursday (October 14) and is currently safe to use.

However, he warned that this is a nationwide problem and people should report anything suspicious to police.