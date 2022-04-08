A dozen officers swept NN2, NN3, NN4 and NN5 areas of the town in what they say was a “really successful” day of action on Wednesday (April 6).

Those arrested included men and women charged with drugs offences, drink-driving, criminal damage and carrying offensive weapons.

PC Aaron Dilley, from the Central Sector neighbourhood team, said: “This day of action was really successful as we picked up a lot of people who falsely thought that by not turning up for their court date, that they could evade justice.

“This is not the case and it’s important for us to send a message to people like this that we will actively go looking for you regardless of the offence you are wanted for.

“Neighbourhood policing is all about being plugged into our communities and making the areas we’re responsible for as safe as possible. By ensuring those people charged with an offence have their day in court is all part of this aim.”

PC Dilley added: “If you are wanted for failing to appear at court, we can arrange for a free lift from your home to one of our custody suites, just call 101 to arrange.”

The full list of detained:

■ A 35-year-old woman arrested in Purser Road over two charges of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.

■ A 37-year-old man picked up from South Holme Court over charges of criminal damage and possession of a bladed article in a public place.

■ A man, 50, accused of 11 counts of sending offensive/menacing messages was arrested in Norfolk Terrace.

■ A 37-year-old man found at The Briars for breach of a court order in Sussex.

■ A woman, 33, arrested in Brook Lane for allegedly failing to comply with a community protection notice.

■ A 65-year-old man detained in Park Drive over a charge of driving whilst disqualified.

■ A 59-year-old man arrested in Eastern Avenue South in relation to a drink-driving charge.