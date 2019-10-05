Suspect in investigation into death of Northampton Town fan has left country, police confirm

A suspect in the investigation into the death of a Northampton Town fan in a crash earlier this year has left the country, police have confirmed.

Harry Dunn, 19 of Charlton near Brackley, died in hospital earlier this year, following the collision on the B4031 Park End, Croughton. He was riding a motorcycle at the time of the head-on collision with a car.

His family paid tribute to him, describing him as a "caring and loving young man".

In a statement issued late last night, Detective Superintendent Sarah Johnson, confirmed that a 42-year-old American woman was being treated as a suspect in the investigation and that she had now left the country.

“Northamptonshire Police followed all of its usual procedures following the incident, including liaising closely with the suspect, who engaged fully with us at the time and had previously confirmed to us that she had no plans to leave the country in the near future," Det Supt Johnson said.



“Due process was also followed in seeking the necessary documentation to allow for the arrest and formal interview of the suspect, and the Force is now exploring all opportunities through diplomatic channels to ensure that the investigation continues to progress.



“We are also working closely with the Foreign & Commonwealth Office in an effort to come to a resolution regarding this matter," she added.



“Harry Dunn’s family deserve justice and in order to achieve this, a full and thorough investigation, with the assistance of all parties involved, needs to take place.



“Northamptonshire Police is committed to ensuring justice for Harry and specially trained officers continue to support the Dunn family in their loss, including keeping them fully informed of all developments in the investigation.”

Speaking to Sky News last night, the parents of Harry called for President Trump to intervene and said they were "a family in ruins".

In a statement issued by the family in August, they said: "Our Harry loved life; his 19 years were always busy. Growing up as a twin and having three other brothers and a sister there was always competition which contributed towards Harry’s bubbly and outgoing nature.

“From the age of seven he shared a passion for riding motorbikes with his Gramps and step-dad. Harry was a free spirit who spent all his wages on fuel for his bike and loved to explore the countryside, with Portland Bill being one of his favourite places.

“As an avid football fan he followed in his Dad’s footsteps and held a season ticket at NTFC for a number of years.

“His love for his family and friends outshone everything and made him the caring and loving young man he was. It’s not until now, with all the messages we have received, that we have come to realise how many people’s lives he has touched.

“The loss of Harry is going to leave the biggest hole in our lives and he will truly be missed by all.”