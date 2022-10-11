Superdry shoplifters jailed after stealing clothes worth £900 from Northampton Grosvenor Centre store

Three shoplifters have been jailed after stealing clothes worth more than £900 in Northampton town centre.

The trio, all from Northampton, targeted the Superdry outlet in the Grosvenor Centre on October 2.

Andreea Calin, aged 24 of Rydal Mount; Petronela Feraru, aged 25 of Cowper Street; and Elena Ioan, aged 22, of Spencer Bridge Road all pleaded guilty to theft during an appearance at Northampton Magistrates’ Court the following day.

Thiefs stole clothes worth £900 from Superdry in Northampton.

Court documents showed they were each sentenced to 12 weeks in prison because the offences had been “aggravated by the defendants’ record of previous offences”.

Ioan was given a two-year conditional discharge in December 2021 for stealing shoes worth £116 from River Island in Northampton.

They were also ordered to pay £154 each as a surcharge to fund victim services.