Stunned drivers alert police after spotting a naked man 'behaving inappropriately' with a blow-up doll on the A14 in Northamptonshire

Stunned drivers alerted police after spotting a naked man “behaving inappropriately” with a blow-up doll by the busy A14.

Startled motorists raised the alarm after seeing the man beside the westbound carriageway near Rothwell.

The man had vanished by the time police got to the scene.

“Officers were deployed at 10.50am on Saturday to a location between junctions five and four on the westbound carriageway on the A14, after reports of a man behaving inappropriately at the side of the road,” said Northamptonshire Police.