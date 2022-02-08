Street taped off in Northampton as emergency services investigate attack on man

Emergency services taped off a residential street in Northampton on Tuesday evening.

Coverack Close, Far Cotton, has been taped off by police while officers and firefighters attend to an incident.

Northamptonshire Police released this statement at 10.30pm: "Police are at the scene of an assault in Northampton this evening and are appealing for the public’s help.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Picture: Logan MacLeod

"Officers were called to reports of an assault on a man in Coverack Close, Delapre, at around 7.50pm this evening (February 8) and remain at the scene while investigations into what happened take place.

"The victim has been taken to hospital for treatment, the extent of his injuries are unknown at this time.

"Anyone who was in Coverack Close at the time of the incident, or who has any information about what has happened, is asked to call police on 101. Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111," the statement said.

This newspaper was at the scene this evening and can confirm the investigation is still ongoing and emergency services have remained on site.

Picture: Logan MacLeod

One eye-witness told the Chronicle & Echo that she saw a man being attacked by two other men. She said she called the police and emergency services were on site within minutes.

The woman said the attack "was not something you see on the streets of Northampton".