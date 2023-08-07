News you can trust since 1931
Stolen bank card was used fraudulently in several shops across Northampton

Officers issue CCTV appeal following house burglary
By The Newsroom
Published 7th Aug 2023, 11:20 BST- 1 min read
Updated 7th Aug 2023, 11:29 BST

Police officers have released an image of a man they believe may have information regarding a residential burglary in Woodland Avenue, Northampton.

The incident happened between 10.30pm on Saturday, June 17, and 8am on Sunday, June 18, when the offender/s forced entry via a rear patio door and stole items including a bank card, which was then fraudulently used in several shops across the town.

Officers investigating the incident believe the man in the image may be able to assist with their enquiries and are appealing for him, or anyone who may recognise him, to get in touch.

Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Please quote incident number 23000372714 when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.