Steak thief jailed after assaulting Kettering petrol station worker

Robbie Kennedy.

A thief who was caught stealing steaks from a Kettering petrol station pushed an employee to the ground when he was challenged.

Robbie Kennedy, 31, was at the BP M&S Simply Food on the A14 westbound at 8.50pm on April 4 when he caught the attention of staff.

He was spotted helping himself to items from the meat aisle and was questioned by a man who worked there.

But Kennedy, formerly of both Rosebery Street and Northumberland Avenue in Kettering, then pushed him to the ground before fleeing.

One month later, on May 6, he was caught stealing again at Bosworth's Garden Centre in Burton Latimer.

Kennedy was reported to police after taking Yankee Candles worth £203.92.

And despite the incident the brazen Kennedy returned to the garden centre on May 15 and stole even more Yankee Candles, this time worth £351.84.

When he appeared before magistrates in Northampton, where he pleaded guilty to the three thefts and one assault, Kennedy also admitted stealing five bottles of Champagne from a petrol station last year.

Magistrates jailed him for a total of 16 weeks because of his "flagrant" disregard for court orders.