Startled commuters see knifeman in chase around Northampton train station

A 19-year-old male was arrested after startled morning commuters saw men armed with a knife and a wet floor sign involved in a bust-up at Northampton train station.

Detectives are appealing for witnesses after reports one of the men chased the other, both thought to be in their mid-to-late teens, through the station and surrounding streets.

According to police, the man being pursued was later seen carrying a piece of wood while one of the men also had a red and white towel and the other wore a balaclava.

A Northamptonshire Police spokesperson said: “The pair chased through the station towards Chalk Lane and Doddridge Street before heading back towards the station.

“One male was described as black, 5ft 7in and slim with short-braided hair, He wore a long black puffa coat, black T-shirt and tracksuit bottoms and black trainers. He was carrying a white and red towel

“A second male was also described as black, about 6ft and slim. He was wearing a balaclava, long-sleeved black top, waist-length puffa jacket and black tracksuit bottoms.”

The incident happened between 8.30am and 9am on May 19 when the area would have been busy with people going to work.

Detectives would like to hear from anyone who saw any part of the incident or who may have captured the foot chase on dash-cam footage.

Witnesses or anyone with information can call 101 using incident number 22000285428 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.