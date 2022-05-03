Stark reminder of tragedy as lit up Knife Angel towers over Northampton in night time pictures

The Knife Angel, a 27ft-tall national monument against violence and aggression made from knives and weapons seized by England and Wales’ 43 police forces, rolled into Northampton town centre on Friday morning (April 29).

It will stand on the plaza outside All Saints’ Church for the next two weeks as a sobering reminder of knife crime’s horrific impact on individuals, families and communities.

A service and vigil at All Saints’ will be held at 7.30pm on Saturday to mark the Knife Angel’s visit, after which candles will be lit around the sculpture as a symbol of light against darkness.

The monument had previously been captured in daylight photographs. Now the stark reminder of tragedy has been snapped in darkness.

Knife Angel at night The Knife Angel will be in Northampton until May 14. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds Photo Sales

