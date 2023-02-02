Staff threatened in knifepoint robbery at Premier Express shop in Abbey Road, Wellingborough
Cash and vodka was stolen
Staff were threatened at knifepoint during a robbery at a Wellingborough shop.
Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident which took place at the Premier Express shop in Abbey Road on Wednesday, February 1, between 7.30pm and 7.45pm.
A police spokesman said: “A man entered the store, threatened staff with a knife, and stole cash from the till and a bottle of vodka.”
The suspect is described as in his late 20s, about 5ft 8in, of an average build, wearing a black puffa coat with the hood up, black gloves, black tracksuit bottoms, black trainers, black face mask and a green and red woolly hat.
Witnesses or anyone with information can call Northamptonshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 23000066614.