Staff threatened in knifepoint robbery at Premier Express shop in Abbey Road, Wellingborough

Cash and vodka was stolen

By Stephanie Weaver
13 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 2nd Feb 2023, 3:20pm

Staff were threatened at knifepoint during a robbery at a Wellingborough shop.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident which took place at the Premier Express shop in Abbey Road on Wednesday, February 1, between 7.30pm and 7.45pm.

A police spokesman said: “A man entered the store, threatened staff with a knife, and stole cash from the till and a bottle of vodka.”

Premier Express in Abbey Road, Wellingborough
The suspect is described as in his late 20s, about 5ft 8in, of an average build, wearing a black puffa coat with the hood up, black gloves, black tracksuit bottoms, black trainers, black face mask and a green and red woolly hat.

Witnesses or anyone with information can call Northamptonshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 23000066614.