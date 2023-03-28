News you can trust since 1931
Staff at Northampton Co-op threatened by men in balaclavas who raided the store

Did you see anything?

Logan MacLeod
By Logan MacLeod
Published 28th Mar 2023, 11:55 BST- 1 min read
Updated 28th Mar 2023, 12:11 BST

Police are hunting three men in balaclavas who raided a busy Northampton shop in an early morning heist.

Northamptonshire Police say they were called to the Co-op in Upton at about 6am on March 24 (Friday).

A police spokeswoman said: “Three males in balaclavas entered the store, moved all of the staff into one corner and stole cash and cigarettes.

The Co-op in Upton was raided on Friday (March 24)
“Witnesses or anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 23000178212.”