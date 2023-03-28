Staff at Northampton Co-op threatened by men in balaclavas who raided the store
Did you see anything?
Police are hunting three men in balaclavas who raided a busy Northampton shop in an early morning heist.
Northamptonshire Police say they were called to the Co-op in Upton at about 6am on March 24 (Friday).
A police spokeswoman said: “Three males in balaclavas entered the store, moved all of the staff into one corner and stole cash and cigarettes.
“Witnesses or anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 23000178212.”