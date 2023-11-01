News you can trust since 1931
BREAKING
Friends cast 'utterly devastated' by death of Matthew Perry
Bereaved families call for inquiry into NHS maternity services
£100,000 reward on offer 20 years since schoolgirl vanished
Two new suspects arrested in Sycamore Gap tree investigation
American XL bully dogs banned in England and Wales
Train operators told to scrap railway ticket office closure plans

Staff assaulted by ‘aggressive’ customer at Northampton shop

Officers believe the man in the image may have information which could assist with their investigation
Alice Dyer
By Alice Dyer
Published 1st Nov 2023, 16:49 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 1st Nov 2023, 16:49 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Police officers have released an image of a man who they believe may have information about an assault inside a shop in Kingsley Park Terrace, Northampton.

The incident took place at Tesco Express between 8pm and 9pm on Tuesday, October 24, when a man who had been asked to leave the shop became aggressive and assaulted two members of staff.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Officers believe the man in the image may have information which could assist with their investigation and are appealing for him or anyone who may recognise him to get in touch.

Officers believe the man in the image may have information which could assist with their investigationOfficers believe the man in the image may have information which could assist with their investigation
Officers believe the man in the image may have information which could assist with their investigation
Most Popular

Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Please quote incident number 230006661176 when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.