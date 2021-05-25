Speeding, parking, vehicle crime and littering targeted on Corby's Oakley Vale estate

A day of action on Corby's Oakley Vale estate targeted four areas of concern regularly raised by the local community – speeding, parking, vehicle crime and littering.

Corby's Neighbourhood Policing Team partnered up with the Safer Roads Team, North Northamptonshire’s Safer Corby Team, a crew from Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service and a volunteer from a local litter picking group - The Corby Wombles - to tackle community concerns in the area last Thursday (May 20).

Throughout the day, high visibility patrols were carried out across the estate with 658 vehicle crime prevention information leaflets delivered.

The day of action took place on Corby's Oakley Vale estate

Litter and dog mess stencilling was applied to the paths to remind people to dispose of their litter and dog mess in a hygienic way and eight speeding tickets were issued in Butland Road as well.

The highest speed recorded was 57mph in a 30mph zone.

24 speeding offences were also recorded in two other locations on the estate and two offences for not wearing a seatbelt were identified.

Joint patrols with Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service were also carried out with crews demonstrating how inconsiderate parking meant that their vehicles were unable to pass safely through particular locations.

These vehicle owners were advised to move their vehicles.

School parking patrols were also completed at both primary schools in the area in the morning and afternoon with a number of vehicle users advised to park more considerately as well as three tickets being issued for parking offences including parking on the zig zags of the crossing outside the school.

PC Mark Walker said: “This day of action was a great opportunity to flood the area with high visibility patrols in order to tackle the issues that matter most to our local communities.

"We got some great results throughout the day and local residents were pleased to see us.

“Community issues are dealt with on a daily basis but this was a high impact day in one area, alongside our partners, concentrating on issues that the residents in this area had told us about which were affecting their quality of life.

“These days will continue to be held twice a month with a different area of Corby targeted each time.”

