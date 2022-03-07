Speeder pays out £800 after two trips on Northampton M1 in two weeks with just a provisional licence
BMW caught on camera doing 69mph in 60mph zone one way... and 74mph the other
A Northampton driver caught speeding twice in a BMW in a fortnight on the M1 wound up with a whopping £800 court bill because he only had a provisional licence.
Court documents showed 52-year-old Jason Phillip Kelly admitted clocking 69mph on the 60mph section of northbound motorway between junction 15A and junction 16 on June 16, 2021 — AND 74mph going south on the same stretch on June 29.
Kelly, of Harefield Road in the town, was fined £141 for each offence, ordered to pay a total of £124 towards prosecution costs and victim surcharge, and had six points put on his licence.
But he copped more punishment from magistrates at a hearing earlier this month after also admitting he was behind the wheel of a BMW 520D without a full licence.
Drivers with a provisional licence are only allowed on motorways with an approved driving instructor, which cost Kelly a further £281.