Speeder pays out £800 after two trips on Northampton M1 in two weeks with just a provisional licence

A Northampton driver caught speeding twice in a BMW in a fortnight on the M1 wound up with a whopping £800 court bill because he only had a provisional licence.

Court documents showed 52-year-old Jason Phillip Kelly admitted clocking 69mph on the 60mph section of northbound motorway between junction 15A and junction 16 on June 16, 2021 — AND 74mph going south on the same stretch on June 29.

Kelly, of Harefield Road in the town, was fined £141 for each offence, ordered to pay a total of £124 towards prosecution costs and victim surcharge, and had six points put on his licence.

Motorway cameras caught Kelly going too fast twice in the space of a fortnight on the M1 near Northampton

But he copped more punishment from magistrates at a hearing earlier this month after also admitting he was behind the wheel of a BMW 520D without a full licence.