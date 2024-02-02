Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Magistrates banned a driver and handed him a huge court bill after he admitted speeding at more than 100mph TWICE in the space of less than 48 hours on the same stretch of M1 in Northamptonshire.

According to court documents, Sameer Rehman was behind the wheel of a Volkswagen Golf R, which registered 107mph on motorway speed enforcement cameras heading northbound between junction 16 and 17 at 7.37pm on April 25, 2023 — and 107mph southbound at 9.22pm the following day. Rehman pleaded guilty to both offences in November but was ordered to appear at Wellingborough Magistrates' Court for sentencing on January 29, 2024.

The 25-year-old, of Repton Road, Kenton, in north-west London, had his driving record endorsed with six penalty points for each offence, taking him to the ‘totting up’ limit, which triggers an automatic six-month disqualification. UK law allows motorists to accumulate up to 12 points over a three-year period before losing their licence.

Rehman was also fined £692 for each excess speed offence and ordered to pay a total of £554 surcharges to fund victim services plus £220 towards prosecution costs — leaving him a hefty £2,158 out of pocket.