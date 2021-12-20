Speed cameras catch biker at 82mph on 30mph stretch of Northampton road
Magistrates hand down six-month ban for reckless ride
A biker who sped along a Northampton road at more than 80mph on a Tuesday afternoon has been banned for six months.
Court documents showed enforcement cameras had recorded David Pooley travelling at 82mph aboard a BMW S 1000XR Sport SE on a stretch of Wellingborough Road, close to Fir Tree Walk, at 2.56pm on April 20.
The speed limit on the stretch between Weston Favell and Booth Lane is 30mph.
Pooley, aged 39, of Southwood Hill, Briar Hill, pleaded guilty and was also ordered to pay £816 in fines, prosecution costs and a surcharge to fund victim services.
According to experts, the BMW 1000XR has a top speed of around 160mph and can accelerate from 0-60mph in just three seconds.
Speed camera vans visit more than 170 locations around the county on a regular basis watching out for drivers speeding, not wearing a seatbelt or using a mobile phone or other devices while behind the wheel.
Those offences make up three quarters of the so-called Fatal Four — drink or drug driving is the other — which contribute most to deaths and serious injuries on the county roads.
PC Dave Lee, of the Safer Roads Team, said: “Motorists who continue to ignore the rules of the roads are putting their lives and others at risk.
“I have seen first-hand the devastating effect speeding can have not only on those involved in a collision but also family, friends and the wider community, so please stick to the speed limits.”