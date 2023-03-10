Special constable who drunkenly assaulted police in Wellingborough would have been sacked if she didn't quit

A former Northamptonshire Police volunteer officer who assaulted three officers while she was drunk would have been sacked had she not quit.

Ex-special constable Gemma Hall, 27, was given a 12-month community order and fined £480 last October for her behaviour in Wellingborough in March 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She was in Regent Street in the town on Wednesday, March 9, when paramedics attended to her and found her drunk and disorderly.

Northamptonshire Police

Hall, from Wellingborough, was verbally abusive to three officers and was “repeatedly warned” by them about her language and behaviour.

She was later arrested on suspicion of being drunk and disorderly, then tried to kick officers and caused bruising.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She admitted three counts of assaulting an emergency worker and one count of being drunk and disorderly at Northampton Magistrates’ Court in September, ahead of her sentencing a month later.