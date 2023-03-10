News you can trust since 1931
Special constable who drunkenly assaulted police in Wellingborough would have been sacked if she didn't quit

An ex-special constable would have been sacked from Northamptonshire Police after she assaulted officers had she not resigned earlier

By Nathan Briant, local democracy reporter
2 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 10th Mar 2023, 9:40am

A former Northamptonshire Police volunteer officer who assaulted three officers while she was drunk would have been sacked had she not quit.

Ex-special constable Gemma Hall, 27, was given a 12-month community order and fined £480 last October for her behaviour in Wellingborough in March 2022.

She was in Regent Street in the town on Wednesday, March 9, when paramedics attended to her and found her drunk and disorderly.

Northamptonshire Police
Hall, from Wellingborough, was verbally abusive to three officers and was “repeatedly warned” by them about her language and behaviour.

She was later arrested on suspicion of being drunk and disorderly, then tried to kick officers and caused bruising.

She admitted three counts of assaulting an emergency worker and one count of being drunk and disorderly at Northampton Magistrates’ Court in September, ahead of her sentencing a month later.

She quit the force before a hearing was held on Wednesday. A panel found her behaviour had been “very serious” and that she would have been sacked without notice had she not resigned.