Special constable fined for drunken assaults on three police officers in Wellingborough

A former special constable has appeared in court after admitting assaulting three police officers.

Leicester Magistrates Court heard how 27-year-old Gemma Hall was drunk at the time of the assaults which happened in Regent Street, Wellingborough, in the early hours of March 9 this year.

At an earlier hearing, Hall had admitted common assault on an emergency worker and two assaults by beating of an emergency worker.

She also pleaded guilty to a single charge of being drunk and disorderly.

For the common assault she was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £95 and costs of £85 and for the assaults by beating she was ordered to pay £150 each in compensation to the two officers she attacked.

There was no separate penalty for the drunk and disorderly charge.

Magistrates also ordered Hall to complete five days of non-residential mental health treatment requirement in the next six months under the direction of the probation service.

Det Supt Natalee Wignall, head of the force's professional standards department, said: "The officer was off-duty at the time of the assaults against three of her Northamptonshire Police colleagues.

"However, that does not in any way excuse her conduct that night which fell way short of that which is expected of someone who represents this force."