Spate of early hours burglaries in south Northamptonshire - police appeal
Officers say the man pictured could assist with their investigation
Police are appealing for information after a spate of early hours burglaries took place in south Northamptonshire last month.
The incidents happened in the early hours of Tuesday, June 30, when a number of burglaries were committed in the Towcester and Hartwell area.
The man in the image could assist police with their enquiries and he, or anyone who recognises him, should contact Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 23000377318.