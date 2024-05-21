Son, 20, jailed at Northampton Crown Court for more than seven years for killing his own mother

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A son who admitted killing his own mother at their home in a drug-fuelled rage has been jailed at Northampton Crown Court.

Suzanne Henry, 54, died in hospital two days after she was brutally attacked by Finn Henry, 20, in the village of Madeley, in Staffordshire, on May 1 last year.

Northampton Crown Court heard Suzanne was found seriously injured with "significant trauma to her face and head" by a horrified neighbour who dialled 999.

Police had also been called by other members of the public who spotted Henry acting suspiciously in the street at around 9.45pm.

Finn Henry.

He was found covered in blood and also appeared to be under the influence of drugs.

Suzanne was rushed from the scene in Newcastle Road to hospital by paramedics but tragically died as a result of her injuries on May 3.

Henry was arrested but was not deemed medically fit for interview until the following day and he was subsequently charged with murder.

The charge was dropped by prosecutors after he admitted manslaughter on the grounds of diminished responsibility on the first day of his trial at Stafford Crown Court in November.

Suzanne Henry was 54 when she was killed by her son.

On Monday (May 20), Henry was jailed for seven years and four months, with an extended sentence period of four years, at Northampton Crown Court.

Detective Inspector Adrian Webb, from Staffordshire Police, said: “The events on May 1 last year had an immeasurable and devastating impact on Suzanne’s family.

"They have shown dignity, resilience and strength in the most unimaginable ordeal and I’d like to offer my heartfelt condolences.

“This tragic case also caused a great deal of shock and concern in the local community and I would like to thank those who offered information and spoke to us across Madeley as part of this investigation.

"Everyone has played a vital role in gathering evidence, reassuring those affected and securing the conviction.