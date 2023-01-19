'Some were armed with weapons': Broad daylight fight between two groups of men in Northampton

A fight between two groups of men took place in broad daylight in Northampton last week.

The incident happened in Newnham Road on Friday (January 13) between 12.30pm and 2pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

An Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said an altercation took place between “two groups of males, some of whom were armed with weapons”. No-one was injured.

Police officers are appealing for witnesses after an affray in Northampton.

The spokeswoman added: “Following this incident, the Northampton Neighbourhood Policing Team will be conducting more high-visibility patrols to offer reassurance to the residents, businesses, and the wider community. Members of the public are encouraged to speak to an officer if they have any concerns.”

Officers investigating the incident are appealing for anyone in the area at the time to check dash-cam, doorbell or CCTV camera footage.

Advertisement Hide Ad