'Some areas for improvement' as Northamptonshire Police's child protection services are inspected

Inspectors have released their latest report into how our police force protects children.

His Majesty’s National Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (HMICFRS) inspected Northamptonshire Police’s child protection services earlier this year. Their report, published today (Friday, August 22), looked at five areas. It was given gradings of ‘good’ in one area, ‘adequate’ in two and ‘requires improvement’ in two.

Inspectors said the force’s leadership of its child protection arrangements was adequate, saying it couldn’t demonstrate how it was prioritising the protection of children.

Child sexual abuse is defined as a national threat in the strategic policing requirement – but the force’s strategies and plans don’t mention child sexual abuse.

The report cited one case where the force took seven days to respond when they received a report that a child had been assaulted by his mother.

Officers spoke with the child, but they didn’t share any information with children’s social care services or make sure the child was safe.

Inspectors found the force was good at working with safeguarding partners, citing the data work with The Observatory and Operation Satin, which builds trust with the families of children who go missing.

The report found that Northamptonshire Police requires improvement at responding to children at risk of harm.

The inspection team found the force correctly identifies that children who are reported missing are at high risk of harm, it ‘takes prompt and effective action to find them quickly’, but risk is not always graded correctly which means officers can’t always act quickly to find missing children.

Inspectors examined six cases – in three of them the force had information which indicated the children were at high risk of harm. But the force control room supervisor incorrectly graded the children as medium risk.

In 4 of the 6 cases, the force took between 4 and 12 hours to deploy officers to start the investigation to find the children.

Inspectors found the force was adequate at assessing risk to children and making appropriate referrals, but that it requires improvement at investigating reports of abuse, neglect and exploitation of children.

Inspectors said that night-shift sergeants were not trained about the investigation of sudden deaths of children and didn’t receive enough support from senior officers.

They found poor decision-making in five of the six strategy discussions attended by multi-agency safeguarding hub (MASH) officers.

The report said: “Criminal offences against children were left for children’s social care services to investigate as a single agency. These included cases of assault on children by family members and child neglect.

“We reviewed six cases where children had been the victim of criminal exploitation. In five of those cases the force didn’t recognise children had been exploited.”

HMICFRS said that Northamptonshire Police should tell the organisation in writing how it has addressed or intends to address the areas for improvement within eight weeks.

Inspector Michelle Skeer said: “It was positive to see Northamptonshire Police is working well with its safeguarding partners, and effectively supporting its officers and staff who work in child protection. But there are some areas where it needs to make improvements.

“The force's strategies and policies must place child protection at their centre. It’s vital that all personnel clearly understand their duty to safeguard children and support their wellbeing. The force also needs to strengthen its risk and response protocols for children who go missing from their homes.

“I was reassured that the force responded promptly and comprehensively to our feedback during this inspection. It has already put some plans in place to address the areas in which it needs to improve. I will continue to monitor its progress.”

Assistant Chief Constable Emma James, Northamptonshire Police’s Head of Protective Services, said: “We welcome the publication of this report, which is an incredibly helpful independent assessment, assisting us in identifying the gaps in our child protection services. It is encouraging too to see we have made some positive progress since the last inspection in March 2021.

“Child protection is an especially challenging area of policing, and we don’t get everything right as the report acknowledges. It’s good to see that in some areas we are getting things right, in terms of our partnership working, the extra resource we have put into this area and good practice such as the introduction of early intervention workers where their engagement with a missing child and their family has led to an 88 per cent fall in repeat missing episodes.

“Since the inspection we have taken some very simple steps to improve the way we safeguard children, not least in assessing all missing children as high-risk cases, but I acknowledge work still needs to be done to ensure a consistency of approach to child safeguarding.

“Every single officer in Northamptonshire Police has a responsibility to safeguard children and we will work tirelessly to raise standards further across the force.”