Sobbing Northampton rugby player who savagely beat supervisor at work spared jail

A Northampton local rugby player broke down in tears on Friday (June 11) when he was spared jailed for savagely beating his supervisor at work.

Tyler Ramoo, of Kingsthorpe Grove, flew into a rage while completing a paving job in January this year when he was asked to carry on with work rather than take a break by his manager.

After hitting the other man in the back, his victim subsequently trapped their arm under a slab they were carrying. The 25-year-old then punched the man as many as 30 times while shouting he would kill him.

The victim was taken to hospital. He suffered extensive bruising and struggled with lost confidence after the attack.

At Northampton Crown Court on Friday (June 11), Ramoo - who was charged with inflicting GBH and appeared over a live link from prison - hung his head as a Recorder told him he was at risk of going to jail for 15 months.

"People have a right Recorder Mr Stuart Sprawson said: "People should be allowed to feel safe at their place of work without the thuggery you carried out on this occasion."

However, Mr Sprawson said he was persuaded the attack was "out of character" after reading references from the 25-year-old's family.

It included letters from members of his rugby club, Wellingborough R.F.C, who attested he was "seen as a leader" and "a good influence on others".

After weighing on whether to send the defendant to jail, the recorder handed Ramoo a 15 month prison sentence suspended for two years - prompting Ramoo to break down in tears.

"Get on with your rugby career," said the recorder. "Don't go around thumping people. Stop being a bully and get on with your life."