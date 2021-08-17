Sixteen year old crack dealer was caught in Wellingborough with a machete

File picture

A 16-year-old boy has appeared in court to admit a string of serious drugs and weapon offences.

Northamptonshire Youth Court, sitting at Wellingborough Magistrates' Court last Monday (August 10), was told that the boy been arrested in Midland Road, Wellingborough, on February 10 this year.

The teen from Northampton, who cannot be named because all those appearing at youth court have anonymity, had 206 wraps and two one ounce rocks of crack cocaine on him when he was caught. He was also carrying a machete and a quantity of cannabis. He admitted possession of class A drugs with intent to supply at the court hearing.

He also amitted assaulting two police officers who were on the scene.

On March 13 he was taken into custody in Northampton and assaulted a detention officer before damaging a cell.

Then on April 27, the boy was arrested at Manchester Victoria Train Station. He had a hunting knife along with a quantity of diamorphine. He admitted having heroin and cocaine with intent to supply them. He pleaded guilty to those offences during an earlier hearing at Manchester Youth Court.