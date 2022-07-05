Six to appear at Northampton Magistrates’ Court following Silverstone track invasion during British Grand Prix

Zhou Guanyu's crash at the start of Sunday's F1 Grand Prix meant cars had slowed down by the time protesters entered the track

Six people are due to appear at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday (July 5) in connection with protests during the British Grand Prix at Silverstone on Sunday (July 3).

Four men and two women have been charged with conspiracy to cause a public nuisance. They are:

David Baldwin, 46, of Stonesfield, Witney.

Emily Brocklebank, 24, of, Yeadon, Leeds.

Alasdair Gibson, 21, of no fixed abode.

Louis McKechnie, 21, of London.

Bethany Mogie, 40, of St Albans, Hertfordshire.

Joshua Smith, 28, of Manchester.

Campaign group Just Stop Oil claimed that a group of its members slipped through a massive security operation at Silverstone before sitting on the 200mph Wellington Straight on lap one — luckily just as cars had slowed down following a horror crash involving Alfa Romeo driver Zhou Guanyu.

Northamptonshire Police later revealed that some of the group dragged off the track were in possession of glue.

Officers had revealed two days before the race they had “credible intelligence” protests being planned and pleaded: "Going onto a live racetrack is extremely dangerous – if you go ahead with this reckless plan you’re jeopardising lives."