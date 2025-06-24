Six people from Northampton charged with money laundering after alleged courier-type fraud across the UK
The offences linked to courier-type fraud took place between February and October 2021 and involved vulnerable victims from across the UK, according to Northamptonshire Police.
Four others have also been charged. All 10 defendants were charged via postal requisition and summoned to appear at Northampton Magistrates’ Court last on June 16.
The six people from Northampton have all been charged with one count of entering into/concerned in acquisition/retention/use or control criminal property (money laundering).
Six from Northampton charged
- Rebecca Ratley, aged 42, of Forest Road, Northampton
- James Jonathan Charles Barker, aged 34, of Forest Road, Northampton
- Nicholas Mark Allard, aged 40, of Treetops, Northampton
- Laura Anne Paula Trasler, aged 37, of Forest Road, Northampton
- Tayla Brooks, aged 28, of The Weavers, Northampton
- Paul Ryan Cottingham, aged 30, of The Weavers, Northampton
Four others from elsewhere in the country were charged with one count of conspiracy to defraud.
Four others also charged
- Brandon Marlon Martin, aged 29, of Daubeney Road, Hackney, London
- Patrick Hamilton, aged 22, of Gliddon Drive, Hackney, London
- Ajay Kumar, aged 22, of Harvest Road, Rowley Regis, West Midlands
- Jaan Muhammad, aged 22, of Mandeville Street, Hackney, London
Muhammed, Ratley, Barker, Trasler, Brooks and Cottingham entered no pleas and had their cases committed to Northampton Crown Court for trial. They were released on unconditional bail until their next court appearance on July 28.
Bench warrants were issued for Allard, Martin, Hamilton and Kumar who failed to appear at magistrates’ court last week.