Detectives investigating theft of tools worth £300,000 in Northampton 16 months ago have arrested six people during raids in Lincolnshire and Cambridgeshire.

Northamptonshire Police revealed for the first time how the goods were taken from a lorry in the Brackmills area in April 2021.

Officers from the force swooped on four properties in Peterborough and Spalding early on Wednesday (August 16), seizing weapons, a quantity of cash and power tools.

Five men aged between 24 and 35 and a 33-year-old woman who were arrested have since been released on police bail pending further investigation.

Detective Chief Inspector Liz Wilcox said: “I’m pleased with the results of these warrants and I hope it demonstrates that we have no issues crossing county borders to progress investigations.