Six accused of stabbing teenager in Northampton appear in court

Six people aged between 14 and 23 accused of stabbing a teenager in Northampton appeared in court this morning (Thursday, June 20)

A 17-year-old boy was attacked by a group of men and suffered multiple stab wounds in Waingrove, Blackthorn, shortly after midnight on February 18.

Court news

Kyle Marcano, 23, of Deal Court, Northampton; Oshayne Spencer, 19, of Scott Road, Kettering; and Dalston Phillips, 19, of Wesleyan Road, Peterborough, are charged with wounding with intent.

A 14-year-old boy from Northampton, a 16-year-old boy from Wellingborough and a 16-year-old boy from Corby are also charged with wounding with intent, but cannot be named for legal reasons.

All six appeared at Northampton Magistrates' Court and were bailed to appear at Northampton Crown Court on July 17.

The victim was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries but has since made a full recovery.