Silverware stolen after thieves smash window of Northampton home over Christmas

A house in Weston Favell was targted by burglars during the Christmas period.

Between 11am on Tuesday, December 24 (Christmas Eve) and midnight on Saturday, December 28, the offender(s) smashed a kitchen window to gain access and left via a living room window.

A number of pieces of silverware were stolen during the burglary in Ridgeway in Weston Favell, Northampton.

Anyone with information or who may have witnessed this incident is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 quoting reference number 19000692740.