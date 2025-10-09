Shoplifter who targeted Northampton Co-op nine times among these 19 offenders in court

Local magistrates also handed out sentences to offenders for drink driving, carrying a knife, possession of cannabis and nitrous oxide, stalking and assaulting police officers…

■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on September 18 STEPHEN COLEMAN, aged 52, of Sandhurst Close, Northampton, racially / religiously aggravated harassment / alarm / distress by words / writing; fined £50, prosecution costs £85.

KELLY NELLIGAN, aged 43. of Rillwood Court, Northampton, nine counts of theft from a shop — on April 8, 2025, stole food to the value of £40 belonging to Co-op, on April 20 stole household goods to the value of £34 belonging to Co-op, on April 20 stole food to the value of £46 belonging to Co-op, on April 23 stole items to the value of £106 belonging to Co-op, on April 24 stole meat products to the value of £166.55 belonging to Co-op, on April 25 stole meat products to the value of £65.95 belonging to Co-op, on April 27 stole items to the value of £175 belonging to Co-op, on May 16 stole laundry pods and food to the value of £60.30 belonging to Co-op, on May 25 stole items to the value of £70.50 belonging to Co-op, failed to surrender to custody; 16 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, surcharge to fund victim services £154, costs £85.

MONICA NEGRILA, aged 28, of St Leonards Road, Northampton, two counts of drug driving on A45, Earls Barton; fined £120, surcharge £48, costs £85. disqualified for 14 months.

VIKTOR MARNDIUCUC, aged 27, of Skipton Close, Northampton, drink driving on Nene Valley Way, Northampton — 141 milligrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood exceeding the prescribed limit of 80mg, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence on Nene Valley Way, Northampton; fined £750, surcharge £300, costs £85, disqualified for 19 months.

ADJEI BOAKYE, aged 44, of Semilong Road, Northampton, failed to stop a vehicle when required by police on A43, Kettering; fined £100, surcharge £40, costs £85.

MARIUS-FLORIAN TIFNEA, aged 33, of Eastern Avenue North, Northampton, drove while disqualified on Eastern Avenue South, Northampton, used a vehicle without third party insurance; fined £550, disqualified for four months. fined £550, surcharge £220, costs £85.

LEWIS PEARCE, aged 31, of no fixed abode, two counts of possession of a class B drug — cannabis, possession of a class C drug — nitrous oxide, fined £665, surcharge £266, costs £85.

JACK MARCHANT, aged 26, of no fixed abode, breached a court order, fined £50, costs of £282.

■ These cases were heard on September 19

STEVEN HUGHES, aged 45, of Ruskin Way, Daventry, drink driving on on Ruskin Way, Daventry — 85 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath exceeding the prescribed limit of 35mg, drove while disqualified, used a vehicle without third party insurance, failed to surrender to custody; 12 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, order for alcohol abstinence and monitoring for 120 days, 150 hours unpaid work, fined £166, costs £650, disqualified for 46 months.

TOMAS JANKULSKAS, aged 41, of no fixed abode, driver failed to provide a specimen of breath for analysis in the course of an investigation into whether an offence had been committed, assaulted a man thereby occasioning them actual bodily harm, assaulted a woman by beating, stalking without fear / alarm / distress, possession of a knife with a blade exceeding three inches in Broadmead Avenue, Northampton, possession of a class A drug — cocaine; 22 weeks in prison suspended for two years, drug rehabilitation order, for three months, surcharge £154, costs £150, disqualified for 12 months.

SOPHIE GEDDES, aged 38, of Greenwood Road, Northampton, two counts of drug driving on Alcombe Road, Northampton; 12 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, drug rehabilitation order for six months, costs £85, disqualified for 48 months.

DEMI GRIMSTON, aged 28, of Castle Street, Northampton, two counts of assaulting a police officer in the execution of his duty, drunk and disorderly in St Katherine’s Street, Northampton; community order with order for alcohol abstinence and monitoring for 120 days, compensation of £50, costs £85.

SPENCER NEWSHAM, aged 54, of Berry Lane, Northampton, failed to provide a specimen of breath in the course of an investigation into whether an offence had been committed, driver of a vehicle which failed to comply with a no entry sign at Gold Street, Northampton; 12 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, surcharge £154, costs £85, disqualified for 36 months.

MEDI PEPOSHI, aged 32, of no fixed abode, theft of a motor vehicle, conditionally discharged for 12 months.

MEDI PEPOSHI, aged 32, of no fixed abode, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence on Victoria Promenade, Northampton, used a vehicle without third party insurance, possession of a class B drug — cannabis; fined £466, surcharge £186, costs £85, eight points.

ANDREW GILLETT, aged 30, of no fixed abode, possession of a class B drug — cannabis; fined £80, costs £85.

PILAN TUNON, aged 45, of no fixed abode, two counts of common assault against women at Northampton railway station, failed to surrender to custody; fined £100.

AMANDEEP BHOGAL, aged 45, of St James Park Road, Northampton, speeding on A4500 Weedon Road, near Harpole, — 60mph exceeding the legal limit of 50mph; fined £379, surcharge £100, costs £130. three points.

TOMASZ SROKA, aged 38, of no fixed abode, failed to comply with a community order by twice failing to attend Northampton Probation Office for a planned appointment; costs £60, 12 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months.

■ This case was heard on September 20

ANTONIO KIS, aged 38, of no fixed abode, two counts of possession of a class A drug — heroin and crack cocaine; fined £240.

