Shoplifter who stole chocolate and biscuits worth £300 from Northampton Co-op among these cases in court

Offenders from Northampton, Daventry, Brixworth, Boughton, Flore and Ashton were among these dealt with by local magistrates…

■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on December 6

PAUL RUST, aged 59, of Liberty Drive, Northampton, drink driving; 135 hours unpaid work, surcharge to fund victim services £114, prosecution costs £300, disqualified for 24 months.

ALEXANDRU DARABAN, aged 36, of Friars Avenue, Northampton, driver failed to provide specimen of breath; 150 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114, costs £85, disqualified for 40 weeks,.

TINASHE MUDYAHOTO, aged 41, of Edith Street, Northampton, on September 15, 2024, stole bottles of wine to a value of £149 from One Stop, on September 23 stole bottles of wine to a value of £157.50 from One Stop. on September 24 stole 15 bottles of wine to a value of £135 from One Stop; seven weeks in prison, compensation of £368.50.

STAMBOLL ZYBERAJ, aged 23, of no fixed abode, drove while disqualified, no insurance; eight weeks in prison, costs £85, disqualified for 12 months, 15 days.

EIREANN SWEENEY, aged 26, of Kettering Road, Northampton, assault by beating; 100 hours unpaid work, compensation of £300, surcharge £114, costs £85.

JEVGENIJS JERMOLAJEVS, aged 30, Overstone Road, Northampton, failed to comply with supervision requirements following release from prison; fined £100.

BRIDGET MARIE CONNORS, aged 32, of Harborough Road, Great Oxenden, carried six passengers in a five-seater vehicle; fined £72, surcharge £28, three points.

ANNA LOUISE O'NEILL, aged 48, of Humfrey Lane, Boughton, drove while using a hand-held mobile telephone; fined £215, surcharge £86, costs £110, six points.

JONATHAN JAMES PERKINS, aged 31, of Larbourne Park Road, Flore, speeding;t fined £666, surcharge £266, costs £110, six points.

LAURENCE CHARLES REDSHAW-STEAD, aged 29, of Hartwell Road, Ashton, speeding; fined £641, surcharge £256, costs £110, six points.

IULUANA BINDIU, aged 47, of Birchfield Crescent, Northampton, travelled on a train without a valid ticket; fined £40, compensation of £41.70, surcharge £16, costs £175.

■ This case was heard on December 7

ANDREW BOUSFIELD, aged 54, of St Pauls Road, Northampton, breached a criminal behaviour order by urinating in a public place, being drunk in public place and in possession of an open receptacle containing alcohol; community order, costs £85.

■ These cases were heard on December 9

CLARK SMITHSON, aged 23, of Leyside Court, Northampton, possession of heroin; fined £120, costs £85.

JOSEPH GIDDINS, aged 33, of Danefield Road, Northampton, stole items to the value of £128 from B&M, stole four cases of chocolate biscuits to the value of £200 from Co-op, stole three cases of biscuits to the value of £100 from Co-op, stole four bottles of Prosecco to the value of £103.50 from Co-op, seven weeks in prison, compensation of £645.

JOSEPH GIDDINS, aged 33, of Danefield Road, Northampton, failed to provide a specimen of blood, failed to surrender to custody; seven weeks in prison, costs £650, disqualified for 20 months.

MIHAI MESINA, aged 29, of Sheep Street, Northampton, drink driving, failed to provide a specimen of breath, no insurance; drink driving, failed to provide a specimen of breath, failed to co-operate with a preliminary breath test, no insurance; eight weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, 150 hours unpaid work, fined £120, surcharge £48, costs £85, disqualified for 36 months.

ASHLEIGH BRICKWOOD, aged 35, of Midfield Court, Northampton, two counts of assault by beating; community order, compensation of £175.

YVONNE WEST, aged 55, of Abington Avenue, Northampton, 18 counts of between September 13 and November 10, 2024, stealing goods to a total value of £1,675.83 from Asda community order, compensation of £1,992.03,

JOY BROADBENT, aged 59, of Wantage Road, Northampton, possession of heroin, possession of cocaine; fined £240, surcharge £96, costs £85.

NATHAN KISSOON, aged 34, of North Holme Court, Northampton, drink driving; fined £346, surcharge £138, costs £85, disqualified for 14 months..

DRAGOS MALAI, aged 26, of Brickhall Court, Northampton, assault by beating of a police officer; :150 hours unpaid work, compensation of £100, surcharge £114, costs £85.

ALASTAIR KEY, aged 48, of Damherst Piece, Brixworth, drunk in charge of a motor vehicle; fined £246, surcharge £98, costs £85, ten points.

BOGDAN BADARAU, aged 37, of Longmead Court, Northampton, failed to provide a specimen of breath; 120 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114, costs £85, disqualified for 20 months..

HASSAN MOHAMED, aged 22, of Eskdale Avenue, Northampton, possession of cannabis; fined £120, costs £85.

EMMANUEL ABROKWAH, aged 41, of Kingsley Avenue, Daventry, drove while disqualified, no insurance; 200 hours unpaid work, costs £85, disqualified for 12 months.

DANIEL RANKIN, aged 49, of Purser Road, Northampton, no insurance; fined £384, surcharge £154, costs £85, six points.

FUAD AHMED, aged 31, of Little London, Deanshanger, breached a court order; fined £100, costs £189.

