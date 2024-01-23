Shoplifter took wine worth £1,200 during nine raids on Northampton convenience store

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Serial shoplifter Daniel Holden confessed to raiding two Northampton stores and stealing booze to the tune of more than £1,200 over a two-month period.

According to court documents, the 37-year-old targeted a One Stop shop NINE TIMES between early September 2023 through to late October, each time taking wine. His biggest known haul was £214.50 on Halloween, October 31, with the total adding up to £1,199.75 — although one theft was of a “value unknown”.

Holden, said to be of no fixed abode, admitted all nine charges at a hearing on January 6, 2024 — plus two more of stealing wine and meat to a total value of £63 on two raids on a local Co-op.