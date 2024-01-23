Shoplifter took wine worth £1,200 during nine raids on Northampton convenience store
Serial shoplifter Daniel Holden confessed to raiding two Northampton stores and stealing booze to the tune of more than £1,200 over a two-month period.
According to court documents, the 37-year-old targeted a One Stop shop NINE TIMES between early September 2023 through to late October, each time taking wine. His biggest known haul was £214.50 on Halloween, October 31, with the total adding up to £1,199.75 — although one theft was of a “value unknown”.
Holden, said to be of no fixed abode, admitted all nine charges at a hearing on January 6, 2024 — plus two more of stealing wine and meat to a total value of £63 on two raids on a local Co-op.
Magistrates made a community order and told Holden to pay a total of £214.50 in compensation. He was also fined £40 for failing to surrender to custody for a previous court appearance.