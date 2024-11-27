Shoplifter known for stealing alcohol and meat banned from Tesco Express and One Stop in Northampton

A prolific shoplifter, known for stealing alcohol and meat, has been banned from entering two specific Northampton shops.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Joseph Mills, of no fixed address, appeared at Northampton Crown Court in September, after pleading guilty to 11 counts of theft from Tesco Express and One Stop stores in Northampton in June and July of this year.

The 33-year-old mainly stole of wine or other alcohol and meat products, according to police.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sergeant Sharan Wildman, who leads Northamptonshire Police’s Retail Crime Team, said: “Joseph Mills has caused no end of problems for the stores he has targeted, and I’m very glad to see a criminal behaviour order granted to help prevent future offending.

Joseph Mills.

“Shoplifting is not a victimless crime and staff at these businesses were repeatedly affected by his behaviour.

“Northamptonshire Police has a robust approach to shoplifting and thanks to our retail crime team we are seeing increasing numbers of offenders brought before the courts, as well as a growing number of criminal behaviour orders to help prevent further offences.”

Mills was sentenced to four months in prison. He has also been subjected to a three-year criminal behaviour order, which bans him from entering One Stop in Stanhope Road, Kingsthorpe or Tesco Express in Link Road, Kingsthorpe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The order also prevents him from remaining in any shop where he has been asked to leave by staff, or entering any business that has previously banned him.

If Mills breaks any of these conditions he can be arrested and charged with breaching the order, risking further imprisonment.