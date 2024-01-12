Shoplifter given electronic tag after stealing more than £250 worth of aftershave and candles in Northampton
and live on Freeview channel 276
A man who stole more than £250 worth of aftershave and candles from Northampton shops has been given a four-month electronic tag and ordered to pay compensation.
Liam Ferguson, of St Pauls Road, appeared at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on December 22, 2023 after previously pleading guilty to two shop thefts, an assault and a public order offence.
The 43-year-old entered a store in Lower Harding Street, on August 6, 2023, and stole £215 of aftershave.
During the incident Ferguson threatened a member of staff who went after him and asked him to return the items, including using homophobic language, before fleeing, according to police.
On September 23, 2023, Ferguson went to The Range in Towcester Road, put candles worth £42.93 in his bags and left without paying, becoming verbally aggressive and threatening store staff who challenged him.
He was subsequently arrested and charged with four offences: two counts of theft, one count of common assault and one count of using threatening/abusive/insulting words/behaviour with the intent to cause fear of/provoke unlawful violence.
Ferguson has been sentenced to a community order requiring him to wear an electronic tag until April 25 this year to allow his whereabouts to be electronically monitored.
He was also ordered to undertake rehabilitation activity, including participating in any required activity up to a maximum of 40 days, and ordered to pay compensation to the retailers totalling £257.93.
Ferguson was also ordered to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £114.