A serial shoplifter avoided jail after taking groceries including £83 worth of fish, meat, chocolate and coffee from four Northampton supermarkets where he was already banned by a court order.

Paul Poyser, aged 47, was given 17 suspended sentences totalling 52 weeks after pleading guilty to theft and breaching criminal behaviour orders at Northampton Magistrates Court on Monday (February 7). His haul included:

■ Chicken totalling £90

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Poyser told goods totalling £427.39 from shops — despite being banned from entering three Co-Ops and a Nisa store

■ Sandwiches, snacks, Red Bull

■ £83 worth of fish

■ Cooked meat

■ Ten jars of Nescafe

■ Cheese

■ Razors

■ Eight big bars of Cadbury chocolate

■ Lenor and more coffee toalling £77.40

Poyster, of Treetops in the Goldings neighbourhood, targeted three Co-Op stores in Parklands, Wootton and Rectory Farm plus a local Nisa Supermarket despite being prohibited from entering all four stores under orders issued in 2019.

He also stole from Tesco and Boots stores in the town, all between between March and November 2021.