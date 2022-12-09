Shocking report of 34 sheep being killed by a dog in one field in Northamptonshire prompts police warning to owners

Dog owners are being reminded to keep their pets on a lead and under control when walking near livestock after 34 sheep were reportedly killed in a field in Northamptonshire.

Officers from the Force’s Rural Crime Team have issued the reminder after the animals were discovered in the field by a farmer near Daventry on Thursday, November 16.

PC Dom Preece of the Rural Crime Team, who is investigating this incident, is reminding owners that they have a responsibility to keep their pets under control, and that dogs chasing livestock can legally be shot dead by farmers.

Library picture (Photo by Christopher Hunt/Getty Images)

He said: “Whether farmer or pet owner, the death of an animal is devastating, but all of this is completely avoidable if people walking dogs keep them on a lead and under control around farm animals.

“This simple measure is part of responsible dog ownership, helps to protect pets and livestock alike, and means everyone can enjoy our beautiful countryside both safely and responsibly.”

Anyone with information which could assist the investigation are asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting incident number 22000673456.

Incidents of livestock worrying should be reported online to the police or by calling the non-emergency 101 number. If the dog is in the process of worrying livestock and cannot be stopped, please call 999.

