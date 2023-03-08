Shocked police find five kids and one grown-up squeezed into back of family saloon in Northampton

Oyebamiji was fined by magistrates after police confirmed five kids were in danger of significant injury travelling in his car

Shocked police found a Northampton driver carrying an adult and five kids squeezed into the back of a saloon car — with no seat belts on.

Bashir Adekunle Oyebamiji, aged 39, was stopped behind the wheel of a Toyota Avensis in Broadmead Avenue on January 28 this year. According to court documents, a police statement revealed: “As we stopped and approached the vehicle, we saw six people on the back seats — five children and an adult. none were wearing belts.

“Two of the children were sat on top of each other in a car seat behind the front passenger. there was little to no room between them and the front seat. There were two more children sat on top of each other in the middle seat and the adult had another child on their lap behind the driver. All of them would have been at significant risk of serious injury if they were involved in a collision, even at slow speed.”

Checks confirmed that Oyebamiji, of Derby Road in the town, held a provisional licence but he was not accompanied by a qualified driver and had no L plates on the vehicle.