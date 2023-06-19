Sheffield man charged with aggravated burglary after an incident in Northamptonshire village

A Sheffield man has appeared before magistrates after being charged with aggravated burglary following an incident in a Northamptonshire village.

Kalime Shah appeared before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Monday, June 12, charged with one count of aggravated burglary – dwelling, in connection with the incident in Flore, in the early hours of Saturday, June 10.

Shah, of Industry Road in Sheffield, was remanded in custody until Thursday, July 27, when he will appear before Northampton Crown Court.