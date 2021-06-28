'She was terrified of a human's touch': Neglected dog rescued by police in Corby

A three-year-old dog was seized from her neglectful owner by police in Corby.

Tina, a Belgian Malinois, belonged to Piotr Komedera, 42, of Ollis Close who was served with a Voluntary Control Order in 2019 after Tina bit a member of the public.

Police then had to take Tina away from Komedera the following year after she bit another member of the public as well as two police officers.

Three-year-old Tina was neglected by her previous owner.

According to police, when Tina arrived in police kennels it became clear to them that the young dog lacked early socialisation. This was reinforced by eye-witnesses, who reported to officers that she was often left for long periods on her own.

Northamptonshire Police’s Dog Legislation Officer, PC Eva Horn, said: “Tina was terrified when she first came in and our kennel staff had to work tirelessly to gain her trust.

“It can take a dog a couple of days to get used to a kennel environment, but it became evident that Tina was more than just a little nervous. She was terrified of a human’s touch and did everything to avoid contact.

"She would cower in the corner of her kennel, bark and snap at the air if we tried to approach her and she kept cowering and looking away, trying her best to hide from the world.”

Tina was "terrified" when she first arrived at police kennels.

Staff at the kennels worked extensively with Tina and spent hours bonding with her. She was placed on a bespoke training programme to increase her socialisation with others, which police say she embraced with enthusiasm.

She eventually learnt to trust her handlers and Tina is now described as an "incredibly affectionate dog behind her insecurities."

She was introduced to the police dog handlers at Northamptonshire Police to acclimate her to dealing with strangers.

A charity has now gladly agreed to take Tina on where she will be rehomed.

Tina's former neglectful owner, Piotr Komedera, 42.

PC Eva Horn continued: “Tina is incredibly intelligent and now loves spending time with all her handlers. She has really come out of her shell and is now a bouncy, sweet girl, who loves to play.

“Tina is as intelligent as she is affectionate. We will be sad to see her go but we are all excited that she gets a second chance in a loving home that will have the time for her. We all wish her all the best.”