'Sexual predator' from Northampton jailed after being found guilty of seven offences against children

A “sexual predator” from Northampton has been jailed after being found guilty of seven offences against children.

Martin Prior, of Crestline Court, stood trial at Northampton Crown Court earlier this year, and was found guilty of seven offences on May 8.

A jury found the 36-year-old guilty of six counts of sexually assaulting a child and one count of causing/inciting child to engage in sexual activity – no penetration.

The non-recent offences came to light after brave survivors reported the incidents to police as part of a separate investigation.

Martin Prior.

Speaking after sentencing, investigating officer Detective Constable Laura Beeby said: “Martin Prior is a sexual predator, who as an adult deliberately targeted children for his own sexual gratification.

“All of these children were vulnerable due to their age, and the repeated abuse Prior subjected them to has caused them significant and lasting harm and distress.

“Their courage in finally revealing Prior’s abhorrent offending cannot be overstated, and it is thanks to their bravery that he has been proven to be an abuser and a liar.

“The only shame and guilt in a case like this lies with the offender, and I hope this outcome can provide some small comfort to the survivors as they continue to heal.”

On Friday June 27 at Northampton Crown Court, Prior was sentenced to nine years in prison. Prior will have to serve two-thirds of his sentence before being eligible for parole, according to Northamptonshire Police.

Prior was also made subject to a Sexual Harm Prevention Order and was placed on the sex offenders’ register indefinitely.