Several kilos of cocaine found in Thrapston raid

Several kilogrammes of cocaine were seized from a house in Thrapston this week.

Police found the class A drugs when they executed a warrant in Halford Street on Wednesday (July 20) as part of an investigation by the Eastern Region Special Operations Unit (ERSOU).

A warrant was also executed in Vere Road, Peterborough.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The seized cocaine

A 46-year-old man from Thrapston and a 31-year-old man from Peterborough were arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs and were taken into custody for questioning.

Detective Inspector Ian Mawdesley, from ERSOU, said: “The supply of Class A drugs is a key priority for ERSOU and we’re pleased to have removed such a significant quantity of cocaine from the streets.

“We will continue to use our range of specialist tactics to tackle cross border serious and organised crime.”