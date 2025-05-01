Seven people arrested and three injured after fight in Northampton town centre car park

Carly Odell
By Carly Odell

Assistant editor

Published 1st May 2025, 16:21 BST
Seven people have been arrested and three were injured after a fight in a Northampton town centre car park.

The incident happened at around 11.20am on Tuesday (April 29) in the Upper Mounts car park.

Police say a group of people approached the occupants of a silver Peugeot 308 and an altercation occurred in which a woman and two men were injured, with minor damage caused to the car.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “Seven people arrested on suspicion of assault in connection with the incident have been released on conditional bail, with enquiries continuing.

The incident happened in the Upper Mounts Car Park.

"They are: a 21-year-old woman from Southam, Warwickshire, a 22-year-old man and a 63-year-old woman both from Daventry, and a 44-year-old man, 21-year-old woman, 19-year-old woman and 16-year-old boy, all from Sleaford, Lincolnshire.”

Anyone with information about the incident, including dash-cam footage, is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111, quoting incident number: 25000245307.

Information can also be submitted online at www.northants.police.uk/RO and crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information.

