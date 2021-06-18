Seven charged by police investigating missing £10.25m council loan to Northampton Town FC

The council loan was supposed to pay for development of Sixfields East Stand

Six men and a woman have been charged in connection with a long-running police investigation into a missing £10.25m borough council loan to Northampton Town FC, Northamptonshire Police have announced this morning.

The first hearings relating to the investigation will take place next month, almost six years after detectives began a criminal investigation into the disappearance of cash which was supposed to pay for re-development of the club's East Stand at Sixfields, a spokesperson for the force said.

Seven people will appear before Northampton Magistrates' Court on Friday, July 16, in respect of offences under Section 54(7) of the Political Parties, Elections and Referendums Act 2000, the spokesperson added.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A person providing a donation over £500 to a political party is legally required to give details of the source of the funds.

The six men and a woman, aged between 47 and 70, and from Buckinghamshire and Middlesex, face charges under the legislation, dating back to 2014. The defendants are:

■ Nutan Bhimjiyani, aged 60, and Sharad Bhimjiyani, aged 65, both of Headstone Lane, Harrow

■ Nirav Vinodray Sheth, aged 47, of Uppingham Avenue, Stanmore

■ Gary Platt, aged 65, of West Drive, Harrow

■ Alan Mayfield, aged 64, of Hill Farm Road, Chalfont St Peter, Gerrards Cross

■ Leonard Western, aged 70, of Holmside Rise, South Oxley, Watford

■ Parekh Brijkumar, aged 65, of Broken Gate Lane, Denham

The spokesperson said: "Charges allege they “without reasonable cause, being the principal donor of a donation of more than £500 to a registered party, namely Northampton South Conservative Association, failed to ensure that, at the time when the donation was received by the party, the party was given all such details in respect of the person treated as making the recordable donation as were required by virtue of paragraph 2 or 2A of Schedule 6 to the Political Parties, Elections and Referendums Act 2000”.