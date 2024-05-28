Seven arrests as part of police crackdown on drug dealers in Wellingborough

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police in Wellingborough have arrested seven people as part of an operation tackling drug dealers in the town.

The arrests are the culmination of lengthy investigations by the Operation Revive team, which focuses on bringing the offenders of serious violence associated with Class A drug dealing and gangs to justice.

Three men have been arrested and charged with drugs offences following their arrests.

Raihan Uddin, 25, of Mill Road, Wellingborough was arrested on April 13 and charged with possession with intent to supply Class A drugs and has been remanded to HMP Peterborough.

Seven arrests have been made as part of the crackdown by police in Wellingborough (Credit - Northants Police)

Ifzal Hussain, 30, of Palk Road, Wellingborough was arrested on May 21 and charged with conspiracy to supply Class A and Class B drugs.

Forid Khan, 26, of Stanley Road, Wellingborough was arrested on May 21 and charged with conspiracy to supply Class A and Class B drugs.

Also on Tuesday, May 21, officers conducted a warrant at an address in Lea Way, Wellingborough and arrested four people, three men aged 35, 42 and 28 and a woman aged 34, on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of Class A and B drugs.

The 35-year-old man and 34-year-old woman have been released under investigation, while the 42 and 28-year-old men have been released on bail, pending further enquiries.

Cannabis and what is believed to be Class A drugs, as well as a large axe, drug paraphernalia and mobile phones were seized during the warrant.

PC Sam Walton from Op Revive said: “We know people are concerned about the impact of illegal drugs and the dealing of them, and we are committed to tackling those people involved in this crime type.

“These arrests have been made following a significant investigation and we hope it will offer reassurance to local people that we are taking action against drug dealing in the area.

